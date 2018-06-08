Cirque du Soleil “Luzia” was amazing! Thank you WFLS!

If you won tickets from WFLS for last nights show, I hope you had a great time. It is an amazing show!!

RELATED CONTENT

Go CAPS!! Are you a Caps fan always, or just because they could win the cup?

This trio of sisters called “Southern Halo” is awesome.

There are so many impassable roads today. Be careful.

Can we eat them all before our co-workers get here?

Is it what your dad wants for Father’s Day!

How come we don’t eat soup in the Summer?