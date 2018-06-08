Cirque Du Soleil- Luzia
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jun 8, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

Last night, I went to Tysons II to see Cirque Du Soleil- Luzia.  It was great!  If you get the chance to go I highly recommend it.  Get tickets here.

I saw Kurios a few years ago with my Aunt Karen at Tyrions II and had a great time.  So I had to see if my Aunt Karen wanted to go to Luzia.  She automatically said yes and we also invited our friends Barbara and Kay.  We had a wonderful good time.  Jessica Cash from the Morning Show was there too.  She and her friends had a great time too.

These performers are so talented.  It’s amazing what they can do.

Luzia is going on until June 17th.  It’s a perfect date night with your spouse.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brett Eldredge Montgomery Gentry- DATE CHANGED TO JUNE 9th The Savitsky Cats: Super Trained Cats Perform Exciting Routine – America’s Got Talent 2018 (Video) Listen To Win A Metro Diner Gift Card! Brett Eldredge – “Love Someone” (Video) You can win Country Megatickets!