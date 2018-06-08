Last night, I went to Tysons II to see Cirque Du Soleil- Luzia. It was great! If you get the chance to go I highly recommend it. Get tickets here.

I saw Kurios a few years ago with my Aunt Karen at Tyrions II and had a great time. So I had to see if my Aunt Karen wanted to go to Luzia. She automatically said yes and we also invited our friends Barbara and Kay. We had a wonderful good time. Jessica Cash from the Morning Show was there too. She and her friends had a great time too.

These performers are so talented. It’s amazing what they can do.

Luzia is going on until June 17th. It’s a perfect date night with your spouse.