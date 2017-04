Did you make it to Cirque Italia over the weekend at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds?

I went to the 1:30pm show with my friend Melissa. We loved it. The performers were fantastic. I could never do any of that stuff.

Here’s some pictures.

At the end all of the performers came out wearing a sash with their country that they are from. There were a few United States of America performers.

If you ever get the chance to go it’s a must have for any type of Cirque show.