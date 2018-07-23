Cole Swindell – “Love You Too Late” (Concept Video) By Bonnie Miller | Jul 23, 2018 @ 1:00 PM Cole Swindell’s new album comes out on August 17th and Cole has just released his 3rd single off the album. The song is called “Love You Too Late”. It’s a break-up song. What do you think? cole swindellcountrylove you too latenew countrynew musicwhat do you think SHARE RELATED CONTENT WFLS Fest Featuring Dustin Lynch Willie Nelson – Summer Wind (Video) Listen To Win… Meet My Chicken Monday Brett Eldredge Come See Me!