Cole Swindell – “Love You Too Late” (Concept Video)
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

Cole Swindell’s new album comes out on August 17th and Cole has just released his 3rd single off the album.

The song is called “Love You Too Late”.  It’s a break-up song.

What do you think?

