Come See Me Saturday!
By Bonnie Miller
|
Sep 15, 2017 @ 1:00 PM

Come on out tomorrow (Saturday) to RNR Tires and Wheels located at 2042 Plank Rd (Rt.3), near Big Lots.

This month only at RNR Tires and Wheels, you can get a FREE alignment with any tire or wheel purchase!  That’s up to a $120 value!

You can also help support Hurricane Harvey- During September, RNR will donate $1 for every tire and wheel sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Get your truck ready for hunting season with the perfect off-road package.  Off-road wheel and tire sets starts as low as $52 a week.

I’ll be there Saturday from 2pm-4pm with prizes you can win too.  Like-  State Fair of Virginia tickets and Wawa gift cards.

I hope to see you there.  🙂

Related Content

Throwback Thursday- Video
Listen to Win!
Come see me Saturday from 11am-1pm
Little Big Town – Happy People (Video)
WFLS- All Request Lunch Hour
15 years…