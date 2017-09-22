Come See Me Saturday!

Come join me this Saturday at Sprint/Touchtel Communications in Woodbridge in the Dillingham Square Shopping Center.

Sprint is offering lots of great deals for you.

-Waived Activation Fees

-I-PHONE 8 Pre-orders for New and Existing Lines

-$150.00 Credit for New lines of service if member of Credit Union

-Discounts on Accessories

-Buy one get one FREE I-PHONE 7

And so much more!!!

Plus, I will be there with the WFLS Money Machine and I’ll have some great prizes you can try to win. It’s all happening 3pm-5pm on Saturday.

Address:

12460 Dillingham Square

Woodbridge, VA 22192