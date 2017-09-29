Come See Me Saturday!

Come join me this Saturday at Tractor Supply in King George. I’ll be there from 11am-1pm. Tractor Supply is one of my favorite places. I get everything I need for my backyard chickens there. Not only do they carry everything for your chickens but they also have everything you need for house pets, livestock, lawn, gardening, hardware, tools, heating, cooling, sporting goods, outdoor living, home decor, footwear, clothing and more.

Fall Power days is going on now so you can save on everything to get your lawn and garden cleaned up for fall.

If you’re a hunter you can prepare for the season at Tractor Supply.

And if you’re not already a neighbors club member then you need to sign up. Not only do you get rewards on purchases but you also get member-only offers. I’m a member and you should be too.

I’d love to meet you so stop on by from 11-1. I’ll have some prizes you can try to win. See you there!

Address:

11481 Kings Highway

King George, VA 22485