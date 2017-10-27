Come see me Saturday!

Come on out tomorrow (Saturday) to RNR Tires and Wheels located at 2042 Plank Rd (Rt.3), near Big Lots.

This month at RNR Tires and Wheels, get the tires and wheels you want TODAY and get six months to pay, same as cash with a minimum payment at RNR! You won’t find this deal anywhere else.

RNR is donating $1 from every tire and wheel sold to fight hunger in our local community through the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Get a great deal, and support a great cause.

Hunting season is here and RNR has the deals you’ve been hunting for. Save big on tires, wheels and Rough Country suspension systems today. Starting at just one dollar down.

I’ll be there Saturday from 2pm-4pm with prizes you can win too. And the first 5 listeners to ask for the brand new Chris Young- Losing Sleep CD will get their very own copy that Chris Young mailed me to give you.

I hope to see you there. 🙂