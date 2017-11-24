Come see me Saturday!

Come join me this Saturday at Sprint/Touchtel Communications in Woodbridge in the Dillingham Square Shopping Center.

Sprint is offering lots of great deals just for you.

-Up to $350 OFF IPhone 8, 8+, and X with eligible trade in.

-50% off Galaxy S8, S8 Active, and Note 8 with new line of service.

-$100 OFF any tablet with new line of service.

-Waived Activation Fees

-Pizza and drinks with SWAG just for coming out.

And so much more!!!

Plus, I will be there with the WFLS Money Machine and I’ll have some great prizes you can try to win too. It’s all happening 1pm-3pm on Saturday.

Address:

12460 Dillingham Square

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Also…Tim McGraw and Faith Hill mailed me some copies of their very first album they did together. It’s called “The Rest of Our Life” and I want you to get your very own copy.

Tell me that you heard me talking about Tim & Faith’s CD on-air and I will hand you a CD.

**The first 5 people will get Tim & Faith’s brand new CD from WFLS. (While supplies last)