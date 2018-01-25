Cookie Butter Cheesecake!!!!
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jan 25, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

So…I came across ‘Snack Betch‘ on Instagram the other day.  I loved the page because they find new products in stores and then posts on their social media what they found and where you can find it.  One thing I came across is a Cookie Butter Cheesecake.  What!?!?

Recently, I was first introduced to Biscoff cookies while I was on American Airlines coming home from Memphis.  I’d never had them before and I tried them and loved them.  Then I see there’s a cheesecake made with the Biscoff cookies.  *drools*  It’s at select Costco’s for a limited time for $7.  I wonder if the Fredericksburg Costco has it?

Or perhaps if you like baking you could just make your own?

*Photo used with permission from Snack Betch*