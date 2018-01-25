So…I came across ‘Snack Betch‘ on Instagram the other day. I loved the page because they find new products in stores and then posts on their social media what they found and where you can find it. One thing I came across is a Cookie Butter Cheesecake. What!?!?

Recently, I was first introduced to Biscoff cookies while I was on American Airlines coming home from Memphis. I’d never had them before and I tried them and loved them. Then I see there’s a cheesecake made with the Biscoff cookies. *drools* It’s at select Costco’s for a limited time for $7. I wonder if the Fredericksburg Costco has it?

Or perhaps if you like baking you could just make your own?

*Photo used with permission from Snack Betch*