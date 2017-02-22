Hey! It’s your night girl, Jennings! I’m on vacation and I am having a wonderful time at the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in Nashville. I got just about every year. I love it!! CRS was created to provide a platform and structure for education and growth for the Country Music format, serving as the conduit connecting the interests of Country Radio with the Country Music Industry. Broadcasters from around the nation get together to enhance skills, facilitate business, and promote the growth of the industry. So, I’m kinda working while on vacation but I’m meeting all sorts of Country stars. I have such a fun job.

In the above picture I’m with Hunter Hayes.

Here’s Chris Lane in the middle.

Here’s Michael Ray in the middle.

I wonder who else I will meet. Also, who is that other guy that has to be in every picture with me? Oh there goes Jon Pardi. Alright, I gotta go. I’ll try to add some more photos for you later. 🙂