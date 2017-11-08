The Cutest Visitor Ever!

My niece Ellie came to visit me the other day. She didn’t really know what I did as a job. So, I took her into the studio and showed her. She couldn’t believe all the buttons. I had her record a piece for me and she did a great job but only after I got her to stop giggling. haha

She’s a pro and who knows maybe one day she will be talking to you on the radio. 🙂

I had some stuff to finish up before I could leave so I had Ellie wait in my office with a snack. She said to everyone who walked by “I’ve taken over Bonnie’s office”.

After work we went to my house. As soon as we got there, Ellie had to give her cousins (chickens) some noodles. She was confused how quickly Pippi has grown. She was still expecting a tiny baby chick. haha The chickens loved her and they even tried taking the bowl from her hands. 🙂