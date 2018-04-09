Dan + Shay – Tequila (Live + Acoustic- VIDEO)
By Bonnie Miller
|
Apr 9, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

If you love Dan + Shay’s song “Tequila” then watch the above video of them singing the song LIVE and Acoustic.

What do you think?  I think it’s awesome!

RELATED CONTENT

Meet My Chicken Monday Spring Arts & Crafts Faire this weekend! Listen to win Dustin Lynch tickets… Are you feeling those Allergies? Prom-Posal with Baby Chicks? World Health Day For World Concern