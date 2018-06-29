Dierks Bentley – Burning Man- ft. Brothers Osborne (Lyric Video) By Bonnie Miller | Jun 29, 2018 @ 8:00 AM Dierks Bentley has released the lyric video to his new single called “Burning Man” featuring Brothers Osborne. What do you think? brothers osborneburning mancountry musicdierks bentleylistenlyric videonew musicwhat do you think SHARE RELATED CONTENT Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osbourne and LANCO Brett Eldredge Granger Smith It’s the 1st annual Dogs @ Work Day here at WFLS! CMT Crossroads: Leon Bridges and Luke Combs- “When It Rains It Pours” (Video) Ticket Takeover Thursday