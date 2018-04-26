Dierks Bentley – Woman, Amen (Live From Jimmy Kimmel Live!) (Video) By Bonnie Miller | Apr 26, 2018 @ 8:00 AM If you missed Dierks Bentley on Jimmy Kimmel Live then watch it above. countrycountry musicdierks bentleyjimmy kimmel livelivewoman amen RELATED CONTENT Willie Nelson – Ready to Roar (Video) You can get Concert Tickets for $20… Happy 2nd Birthday to Amelia Glen Campbell’s Children sing in Honor of their late Father Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Are ‘Meant to Be’ (Video) Sugarland – Babe (Static Video) ft. Taylor Swift