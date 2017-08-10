Do those Surveys…
By Bonnie Miller
|
Aug 10, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

Who doesn’t like stuff for FREE?  I think we can all agree that FREE is good.

Certain places where you make a purchase will sometimes give you a survey on your receipt.  It only takes about 5 minutes to complete and you get rewarded.  I was recently rewarded with a FREE hot or cold beverage at WaWa.  I picked that up the other day.  Sometimes at Chick-fil-a, you can get a survey on there to fill out for a FREE sandwich.  Who doesn’t want a FREE sandwich especially from Chick-fil-a right?

Other places that put surveys on receipts are Sheetz, Tractor Supply, and Dollar Tree just to name a few.  Some places send you coupons or you can be entered into a drawing to try to win some cash.

Related Content

Black Bean Chicken Chili
Support local FARMERS
It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day @ 7-Eleven
Come see me at Goodwill on Saturday!
Subs for just a $1
Get the WFLS App!