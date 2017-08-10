Do those Surveys…

Who doesn’t like stuff for FREE? I think we can all agree that FREE is good.

Certain places where you make a purchase will sometimes give you a survey on your receipt. It only takes about 5 minutes to complete and you get rewarded. I was recently rewarded with a FREE hot or cold beverage at WaWa. I picked that up the other day. Sometimes at Chick-fil-a, you can get a survey on there to fill out for a FREE sandwich. Who doesn’t want a FREE sandwich especially from Chick-fil-a right?

Other places that put surveys on receipts are Sheetz, Tractor Supply, and Dollar Tree just to name a few. Some places send you coupons or you can be entered into a drawing to try to win some cash.