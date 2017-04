Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend around town? One thing comes to mind, Cirque Italia. Cirque Italia will be under the big top at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds all weekend!

If you’ve been to a Cirque show you know how talented the performers are. It’s amazing to see and it’s a perfect family outing.

Want a sneak preview? Watch this!

The list of show times can be found here.

I’m going to the 1:30pm show on Saturday so maybe I’ll see you there?