Don’t miss this tonight!

This will be something cool to see tonight (Friday night). An Eclipse, Comet and a Full Moon all coming this Friday night. The eclipse begins at 5:34 p.m. and ends at 9:53. The exact moment of the penumbral eclipse is 7:43 p.m. ET. You can look to the east around 3 a.m. early Saturday morning to see the comet.

The picture attached is of the moon that my brother-in-law, Daniel had snapped. He used a DSLR camera with a normal lens, and pointed into his telescope’s eyepiece. Is a really good picture.

Read the whole USA Today article here.