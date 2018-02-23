Spring is almost here…

Spring is just 25 days away. But it’s already looking like spring in my yard. My grass is growing nice and green and I have flowers already sprouting up. I’m excited because it’s been a long cold and wet winter and I’m ready for Spring!

Many stores are ready to Spring too. They have seed packets for sale already.

The best deal I’ve seen on Burpee brand seeds is at Tractor Supply Company. They are 25% right now. I just need to decide what seeds I want. I know sunflowers for sure.

I have been dreaming of my garden for this year. I have big plans that I really hope I can make happen. I sort of neglected my garden last year but I don’t want to do that this year.

Have you been to a seed swap? They are awesome because you can bring seeds and gardening supplies to trade. Plus you can get info on gardening from others and meet other people who love to garden. You can also find things that maybe you never thought about planting before. Hops anyone? There’s a seed swap coming up in Fauquier on March 18th from 11 to 1. I go every year and I’m going again this year. Maybe I will see you there? Event details are here.

Have you started any seeds yet? What are you planting?