Drop the Mic: Rascal Flatts vs Boyz II Men – FULL BATTLE | TBS
By Bonnie Miller
|
Nov 16, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

This ‘Drop the Mic’ battle will surely get you laughing.  It’s Rascal Flatts vs Boyz II Men.

Do you think Rascal Flatts was cheated out of the trophy or did Boyz II Men really win?

 

*Note:  There’s some bad language

