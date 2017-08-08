Tasty Tuesday- Easy Mason Jar Ice Cream 3 Ways

We all have mason jars at home. I know I have several. I saw an Easy Mason Jar Ice Cream 3 Ways and thought this could be something neat to do with my niece one day.

There’s a how to video and more info found on this article.

Ingredients:

1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

1-2 Tablespoons Granulated Sugar (Can substitute with powdered sugar)

1/2 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1/8 teaspoon Kosher Salt (Optional)

Upgrades

3-4 Fresh Strawberries (Optional), destemmed (Can substitute with other berries)

1 Bananas (Optional)

2-3 Crushed Chocolate Sandwich Cookies (Optional) (Can substitute with other cookies)

Directions:

Pour cream, sugar, vanilla extract, and salt, if using, into a pint sized mason jar and tightly secure with the lid. Shake the mason jar for 3-5 minutes, until the cream thickens and almost doubles in size. Mixture should be able to easily coat the back of a spoon.

Freeze jar for 3 hours, or until ice cream hardens. Scoop and serve with your favorite ice cream toppings.

Chef Tips:

You can flavor the ice cream by adding optional upgrades. If adding fruit, mash the fruit in the mason jar with the sugar before adding cream, vanilla extract and salt, if using. If adding crushed cookies, mix in after shaking the ice cream mixture, but before freezing.