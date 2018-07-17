Eric Church – Desperate Man (Audio)
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jul 17, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

Eric Church released his new song “Desperate Man” last week.  Did you miss it?  Here it is for you.

What do you think?  Will it be another #1 for him?

