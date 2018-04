Don’t miss the ‘Everything but the Garage Sale‘ this weekend. It’s Fredericksburg’s largest indoor garage sale at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.

You will find anything from Household appliances, kitchen items, pots & pans, dishes, electronics, Pet Supplies, men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, jewelry, sporting good items, Holiday items, to books, and so much more.

Hours: Saturday (4/21) from 9am-5pm and Sunday (4/22) from 10am-3pm.

Admission is $4 and Kids under 12- FREE!