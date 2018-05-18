Everything you need to know about the Royal Wedding…

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

I’m excited to watch the Royal Wedding. I will be recording it and watching it later. I won’t be awake early in the morning. haha

Royal Wedding by the Numbers <—–This is cool

The Royal Wedding website with details of how Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle met and all the details about the wedding.

Will you be watching? Here’s a list of networks that will be covering the Royal Wedding. (Wished I was there)

Saturday’s Royal Wedding Coverage:

ABC

Good Morning America – 5am ET/2am PT from Windsor. 5 hours of coverage.

BBC America

Simulcast of BBC ONE – 4:15am ET/1:15 PT.

BBC World News

BBC News – 12am ET/9pm PT (Friday)

BritBox

ITV Feed – 4:25am ET/1:25am PT

CBS

CBS This Morning – 4am ET/1am PT from London.

CNN

Live coverage with Anderson Cooper – 4am ET/1am PT from Windsor.

E!News

E! Live From the Royal Wedding – 5am ET/2am PT

Fox News

Live coverage with Shephard Smith – 6am ET/3am PT

HBO

The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! – 7:30am ET/4:30am PT

Featuring Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon

NBC

Today at the Royal Wedding – 4:30am ET/1:30am PT

PBS

BBC Coverage – 4am ET/1am PT

TLC

4-hour Live Feed – 5am ET/2pm PT