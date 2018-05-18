Everything you need to know about the Royal Wedding…

I’m excited to watch the Royal Wedding. I will be recording it and watching it later. I won’t be awake early in the morning. haha
Royal Wedding by the Numbers <—–This is cool
The Royal Wedding website with details of how Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle met and all the details about the wedding.
Will you be watching? Here’s a list of networks that will be covering the Royal Wedding. (Wished I was there)
Saturday’s Royal Wedding Coverage:
ABC
Good Morning America – 5am ET/2am PT from Windsor. 5 hours of coverage.
BBC America
Simulcast of BBC ONE – 4:15am ET/1:15 PT.
BBC World News
BBC News – 12am ET/9pm PT (Friday)
BritBox
ITV Feed – 4:25am ET/1:25am PT
CBS
CBS This Morning – 4am ET/1am PT from London.
CNN
Live coverage with Anderson Cooper – 4am ET/1am PT from Windsor.
E!News
E! Live From the Royal Wedding – 5am ET/2am PT
Fox News
Live coverage with Shephard Smith – 6am ET/3am PT
HBO
The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! – 7:30am ET/4:30am PT
Featuring Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon
NBC
Today at the Royal Wedding – 4:30am ET/1:30am PT
PBS
BBC Coverage – 4am ET/1am PT
TLC
4-hour Live Feed – 5am ET/2pm PT