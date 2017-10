Are you making some plans to go to the mountains this weekend to look at the fall foilage? It’s one of my favorite things to do in the fall.

With the rain the last few days that should help the foilage look much brighter.

The picture above was taken on Lee Drive yesterday. Some leaves are just starting to turn. There’s also plenty of leaves that have already fallen.

You can check the fall foilage report before you head to the mountains.

Learn how and why the leaves change color.