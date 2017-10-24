I asked my BFF (Kristen) last week if she wanted to do a challenge with me. It called it the Farmers Market Challenge. I didn’t know if it was a thing it was just something I thought of doing. For your dinners for the week it has to be everything you get from the Farmers Market. (You can also use items you already have at home in the pantry, fridge or freezer too if need be). She was in.

My BFF lives in Richmond. She went to the St. Stephen’s Farmers Market. I went to the Spotsylvania Farmers Market at Rt. 3 & Gordon Road. We didn’t tell each other what we got or what meals we were planning. After we both finished we sent each other a picture of what we bought.

Here’s her bounty…

We got a lot of the same items.

I got so many good things and I was really happy with the meats I purchased from Papa Weavers Pork.

I meal prepped everything on Sunday afternoon. That way it’s easier when I get home from the radio station to just heat everything up and put it together. Here’s the chorizo I grilled up.

Last night, I made a soup with the swiss chard, chorizo, broth and white beans. It was delicious and very flavorful. I don’t think I’ve ever had chorizo and this is surely a favorite now. I even caught my husband sipping the last little bit from the soup pot. haha

Tonight I’m making taco salads. MMMMM