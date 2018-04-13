Farmers Market Season is upon us…

One of my favorite things to do in the Spring is going to the Farmers Market.

My favorite one is the Gordon Road Farmers Market location in Spotsylvania. It’s always flourishing with fresh produce and flowers. It has plenty of parking too and of course lots of room to walk around. I also like going to a Farm Stand in Stafford to get fresh food from C&T Produce.

How beautiful are these peppers? I love bell peppers.

Other Farmers Markets in the area:

Fredericksburg

Stafford

King George

Check sites for days and hours they are open. Maybe I will see you one Saturday morning. Make sure to say hi. 🙂