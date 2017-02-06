Favorite #SB51 Commercial

I have to confess, I was completely duped by the Tide commercial! When they panned away from Terry Bradshaw at the desk with the BBQ or hot wing stain on his shirt… I thought my mind was playing tricks on me. THEN the commercial came on. BRILLIANT! #HookLineAndSinker

Then the Mr Clean commercial came on… after a moment of, “Wow, this is a little awkward.” The pay off was fantastic! I mean, when is NOT HOT when your sweetheart is cleaning up?!

Now, to address the fact that my two favorite commercials were about cleaning products. Well… #WifeLife