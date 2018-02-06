Feather Frame
By Bonnie Miller
|
Feb 6, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

This past Sunday, since it was raining all day I did some organizing around the house and figured I’d tackle some projects too.

I have a bag full of chicken feathers from my girls and I’ve been saving them to make some more chicken wreaths.  An idea came to me the other day to get a frame and place a feather from each one of my girls in the frame.  I bought the frame from the dollar tree.

It came out really cute! I posted about it on some chicken facebook groups I’m in and I’ve had so much positive feedback.

I might make more and sell them at a swap or etsy.  🙂

