Feather Frame

This past Sunday, since it was raining all day I did some organizing around the house and figured I’d tackle some projects too.

I have a bag full of chicken feathers from my girls and I’ve been saving them to make some more chicken wreaths. An idea came to me the other day to get a frame and place a feather from each one of my girls in the frame. I bought the frame from the dollar tree.

It came out really cute! I posted about it on some chicken facebook groups I’m in and I’ve had so much positive feedback.

I might make more and sell them at a swap or etsy. 🙂