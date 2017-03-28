Fill in the blank: I knew I was in over my head when….. By Jessica Cash | Mar 28, 7:51 AM Happy Tuesday. It’s time for “60 seconds of stupid,” Fill in the blank: I knew I was in over my head when…… Sam says: when his kids were old enough to ride the “Intimidator” at Kings Dominion. He was the only one that got sick. Related Content Virginia had 2 Million dollar winners last night!! Win your ride at 7:40 am tomorrow with Steve and J... Pizza day with Natalie and Fredericksburg Social S... Steve and Jessica love PaPa John’s Pizza. Ticket Tuesday!! Jessica says this song makes her happy!