Fill in the blank Tuesday. “The best quote to live by is BLANK!!”
By Jessica Cash
|
May 1, 2018 @ 7:35 AM

What is your favorite quote?  We have had so much response.  Please fill in the BLANK.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“Who’s coattails are you riding on, and for what?” Plunging into a deep freeze is the hottest new thing. Our “Can of Worms” this morning: What is the compromise in your house? This amazing kid builds the Titanic out of Legos. A “BUNCH” of Marvel Superhero’s come together!! You’ve got to watch. We’re gabbing about over used workplace catch phrases. What’s yours?