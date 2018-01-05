Finally an EGG…

My chickens went on their Winter break from laying eggs. My last egg I got was back on December 9th. Needless to say…I’ve been out of eggs and I refuse to buy any from the store when I have chickens. haha Luckily, I didn’t do much baking this past holiday season.

Buttercup Fluffy Butt last laid an egg on November 14th. That’s been a good while. But yesterday, during the snow storm she decided to lay an egg. It was a beautiful sage greenish color.

Yesterday the girls were locked up in the coop. This morning, I let them out. I stumbled upon Buttercup’s footprints on her way to get some fresh water. It made me happy. 🙂

Keeping up with one of my goals for the New Year… Today, I thank my chickens for their eggs and love. 🙂