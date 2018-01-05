Finally an EGG…
By Bonnie Miller
Jan 5, 2018 @ 8:23 AM

My chickens went on their Winter break from laying eggs.  My last egg I got was back on December 9th.  Needless to say…I’ve been out of eggs and I refuse to buy any from the store when I have chickens.  haha  Luckily, I didn’t do much baking this past holiday season.

Buttercup Fluffy Butt last laid an egg on November 14th.  That’s been a good while.  But yesterday, during the snow storm she decided to lay an egg.  It was a beautiful sage greenish color.

Yesterday the girls were locked up in the coop.  This morning, I let them out.  I stumbled upon Buttercup’s footprints on her way to get some fresh water.  It made me happy.  🙂

Keeping up with one of my goals for the New Year…  Today, I thank my chickens for their eggs and love.  🙂

