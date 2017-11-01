Yesterday, when I left the radio station I decided to stop by Fredericksburg Cupcake and see what the hype was all about. I’d been following them on Facebook for months waiting for them to open. They finally opened this past weekend and they had a line out the door.

You can find them at 206 George Street. If you know where The Virginia Deli is…well Fredericksburg Cupcake is right around the corner from them.

This is the front of the building. Very chic!

Once you step inside you are greeted to the wonderful sweet smell of cupcakes.

I picked up 2 cupcakes. One for my husband (Nate) and one for myself. Red Velvet was sold out. I would have gotten that for Nate. So I decided to go with a Lemon cupcake for him. It’s a lemon cupcake with a lemon buttercream frosting. He said it was refreshing. I went with the dark chocolate cupcake with a vanilla bean buttercream and some chocolate shavings for myself. The cake was perfect and the frosting is the best I think I’ve ever had at any bakery. It’s really that good.

I also bought a container of edible cookie dough because I’ve heard so many great things about it. They only had cookies n’ cream left. I tried it but I’m saving it for tonight for Survivor. 🙂 I can see this being really filling. I definitely want to try other flavors.

I met the owner and an employee who were both really nice. They are happy to be here in Fredericksburg and are waiting to meet you.

Have you been to Fredericksburg Cupcake yet? What did you think?

My co-worker friend Sharon and her daughter Vikki picked up some cupcakes yesterday too. They loved them as well.