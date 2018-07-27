The Fredericksburg Fair opens today (Friday, July 27th) at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5pm this afternoon.

That means Funnel Cakes, Cotton Candy, Deep Fried Foods, and so much more.

Get the Fair schedule here.

Be sure to go into the Homegoods building and see if Jessica or me won a ribbon. Jessica submitted an apple pie and I submitted chicken eggs and homemade brownies. 🙂

WFLS DJ’s will be out at the Fair next Friday, August 4th from 5pm-7pm so make sure to come out and say hi. We would love to see you.