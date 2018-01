Have you ever seen the Rappahannock River Frozen? I’ve never seen it like this. It’s really neat.

There’s huge chunks of ice. If you have a chance you should go down to the Fredericksburg City Docks and get a look. It’s really pretty. I wasn’t the only person taking pictures this morning. haha

Back in 2016 I went to look at the frozen river but it was nothing like it was this morning.