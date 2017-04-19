Fun with Photoshop

By Bonnie Miller
|
Apr 19, 9:00 AM

My husband is really good with photoshop.  He decided to be goofy and take a picture of our kitten, Tyrion and photoshop his head onto a body.

Here’s General Tyrion Miller.

Related Content

Fredericksburg Fair 2016
Your 2032 Olympic Gymnast Gold Medalist
Blake Shelton in his underwear…
Did Punxsutawney Phil see his Shadow?
Lewis Ginter Botantical Gardens
Have you seen this commercial?