Game of Thrones sings Look What You Made Me Do (Video) By Bonnie Miller | Sep 12, 2017 @ 1:00 PM If you like Game of Thrones and Taylor's new song "Look what you made me do" then you'll like this video. I wonder how much time it takes for these mash-ups. It's got to take forever. What do you think? game of throneslook what you made me domash upMatthijs VlotMusicTaylor Swiftvideoyoutube