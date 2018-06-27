Garden Pests…Chickens were not amused.

I really dislike the bugs that try to kill my plants in my garden. One of those pests is the Horned Caterpillar. They will eat your tomato plants and tomatoes. They are wonderful once they fully develop into their next stage. They turn into the hummingbird moths, but I really can’t have these guys in my garden. I found 3 and plucked them off my cherry tomato plant.

I figured the chickens would like them. 3 of the girls took off running in the other direction and hid from me. haha

Only Buttercup and Amelia seems a tad interested. Buttercup never touched them. But Amelia had some fun poking it but ended up picking one up, tossing it and then just walking away. haha Silly chickens!!!! If it’s not spaghetti noodles they want nothing to do with it. 🙂

They are magnificent creatures.