Here’s my happy little garden. I have some little seedlings growing like crazy in the greenhouse.

I have some herbs and flowers in the ground. Then other stuff in containers. I love container gardening because it’s easier to control the weeds.

Don’t worry…the chickens can’t get in. I have a nice fence to keep them out. 🙂

I’ve already gotten some nice visitors…this is a dahlia flower with a ladybug. So pretty!!!

What are you growing in your garden?