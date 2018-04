I did some more gardening over the weekend. Lots to clean up. The chickens did a good job digging up weeds and loosening the soil for me.

My nephew Adam, came over and helped me. There was an awful thorn bush in the corner behind my greenhouse and he tackled that. He had fun and it was so nice outside.

There’s still lots to do but it’s a start and I’m happy with it so far. The chickens are a little annoyed that I have put the garden fence back up to keep them out.