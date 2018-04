On Sunday, I finally made it to Lowes and picked up some starter herbs. 5 for $15. I also picked up a big bag of potting mix.

I potted the plants. The girls came into the garden area. They’ve been helping me do some garden clean up. They are really good little helpers.

Rosemary…smells so good.

I placed them by the coop. Looks so pretty.

I managed to get some seeds started too.

Do you have anything planted yet?