Get your name added…

Opening this Fall (November) in DC is the Museum of the Bible. It will be 2 blocks away from the National Mall.

According to the website:

“It will provide guests with an immersive and personalized experience as they explore the history, narrative, and impact of the Bible. The Museum of the Bible will be an unparalleled experience, using cutting-edge technology to bring the Bible to life. It will span time, space, and cultures, inviting everyone to engage with the Bible. With three permanent sections and space for temporary exhibits, there will always be something new to explore”.

FLOOR-BY-FLOOR OVERVIEW

Floor -2: Research Labs and Libraries

Floor -1: Temporary Exhibitions Space-12,500 Sq.Ft., Storage

Floor 1: Introductory Presentation, Permanent Space for 2 of the World’s Most Renowned Libraries (TBA), Children’s Area, Gift Shop

Floor 2: The Impact of the Bible

Floor 3: The Narratives of the Bible, Nazareth Village

Floor 4: The History of the Bible

Floor 5: Permanent Exhibition Space for 2 of the World’s Greatest Museums (TBA), 500-Seat Theater, 100-Seat Lecture Hall, Class Rooms, Offices

Floor 6: Gathering Room, Biblical Gardens, Restaurant

I found this to be neat…If you’d like you can make a donation to get your families name on a wall to be honored in the One Million Names campaign.