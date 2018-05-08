Early Saturday Morning, I drove out to Glen Allen to Gilman Farm and Feed to meet my Mother-In-Law at the Gilmanor Swap and Sale. It was a lot of fun. So many chickens and lots of other farm animal. I loved it when I saw someone buy a chicken and they were just carrying it around. haha

If you have not been you must go. It’s twice a year. First Saturday in May and third Saturday in September. The next one is September 15th. Get there early to get a parking spot.

Here’s some of my favorite pictures from the event…

Silkies!!!

These are the chickens that live at the farm.

Baby chicks…these were just a few from what was there.

Emu eggs. How cool are these?

A nice little couple for sale.

Peacocks

Peasants…I saw a couple purchase the yellow pair.

Here’s my big purchase. I had a custom sign made for my chicken coop and I picked up some chicken decals.

I can’t wait to go again. I might even be a vendor myself in the fall.