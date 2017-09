If you live in a residential area in Caroline County and you’ve been wanting and dreaming of backyard chickens the wait could soon be over.

The Caroline County Planning Commission will consider the chicken issue at its Oct. 19th meeting.

*Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania already allows backyard chicken keeping.

The above picture is of my girls eating some mealworms and sunflower seeds. They love treats in the morning after their breakfast.