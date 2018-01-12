The good news: I got a new phone! The bad news: I’ll never learn how to use it.
By Jessica Cash
|
Jan 12, 2018 @ 8:45 AM

So my phone was 4 years old and about ready to crap out.  I got a new phone yesterday and now have to go through the headache of signing into each individual app., customizing ringtones, wi-fi password, figuring out how to sync with my car………Is it hard for everyone or just me?  On a bright side all the appliances in my house are now LG. My phone, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. # Life’s Good!

Related Content

Congrats to everyone who ran the 10th Anniversary ...
Listen all week to win your American Heritage pass...
Would you buy cookies from this girl?
How many steps do you walk in a day?
The movie “It” passes “The Exorc...
“What were gabbing about.” Your harde...