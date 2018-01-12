The good news: I got a new phone! The bad news: I’ll never learn how to use it.

So my phone was 4 years old and about ready to crap out. I got a new phone yesterday and now have to go through the headache of signing into each individual app., customizing ringtones, wi-fi password, figuring out how to sync with my car………Is it hard for everyone or just me? On a bright side all the appliances in my house are now LG. My phone, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. # Life’s Good!