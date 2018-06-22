Good Morning from Steve and Jessica. LaToya White and Broadway Harris are the founders of SELF, and are my special guests on Sunday morning at 5 am on “In The Community.” They are great motivational speakers. You can also hear their entire interview on our blog page.
The nonprofit SELF, which stands for Smile, Elevate, Live and Forgive, is hosting a free screening of the movie “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” at Paragon Village 12 for families with limited resources.
The event, which includes a guest speaker who will talk about overcoming fear, starts at 9:30 a.m. on July 6. The event is for kids ages 7 to 17 and their families. Admission is free but concessions are not.
Participants must register at selfcampaignfbx.wixsite.com/selfcampaign to be admitted.
There is a $5 fee for adults without children.