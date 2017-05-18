Guess who’s back?

The Cicadas are back! Experts say that the Cicadas are popping up out of the ground after unexpectedly hatching off-schedule. They are being called “Brood X 2017 Stragglers“.
The picture of the Cicada above is from one I took back in 2013 at my parents house in Massaponax.
I love Cicadas. I think they are awesome. They are harmless to humans so don’t be scared of them. They don’t bite.
I remember when I was little finding a bunch of Cicadas with my dad. We also found some skin once on a trip to Appomattox and freaked my mother and siblings out. Clearly, I’m not afraid of bugs.
I hope to see some. I know my chickens are hoping too. haha 🙂
