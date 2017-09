Lots of great concerts are lined up for the State Fair of Virginia.

The fair opens on Friday, September 29th through Sunday, October 8th.

This year Virginia native, Phil Vassar will be in concert one month from today on the last day of the fair on Sunday, October 8th at 7pm.

