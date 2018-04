I can’t believe my girls are turning 2 this week. Buttercup is 2 years old today.

This morning, I made Buttercup a cake. It’s layer feed I mixed with some water to form cake. I added some of her favorite treats. Sunflower seeds, mealworms and peanuts. She loved it!

Yes she shared with the other girls. (Not pictured is Amelia)

Some embarrassing photos…

She’s a good chicken and a great leader of her flock.