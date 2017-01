I know EVERY parent says this, but the last 3 years have just flown! She was just a lil ball of pizza dough with a smile yesterday and now she’s getting so big and so sassy (she get’s THAT from her Dad)!

Farmbaby was our happy accident. The good Lord knew she needed to be apart of our blended #FarmFamily. She’s the glue, the one thing we ALL love and adore… and yes, she knows it.